Funeral service for Pastor Perry L. Dates, 72, will be held on Saturday, July 13 at Rocky Zion Baptist Church, Pell City, AL at 1:00 PM with Pastor Clarence Carter, officiating. Burial will be at Rocky Zion Church Cemetery, Pell City, AL. Visitation will be held 1pm to 8pm at Funeral Home. Pastor Dates departed this walk of life on July 9, 2019 at St. Vincent Medical Center, Pell City, AL. He was educated in Shelby County School System. Sang with the World Wonders and Perry Dates and the Imperials. Later on in life God saw fit to call him into the ministry and he served faithfully until his departure. He served as pastor of Hall Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Munford, AL. And later Mighty God Assembly of Faith, Talladega, AL. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, Jaratha A. Dates of Pell City, AL; one daughter, Shequite Dates of Pell City, AL; two grandchildren, Jesiah Hunter, and Jiraiya Hunter both of Pell City, AL; three brothers, Martin (Frances) Dates of Harpersville, AL; Johnny Dates of Baltimore, MD; and Minister Fred (Latanya) Dates of Birmingham, AL; two sisters, Mary (Pastor Clarence) Carter of Vincent, AL; and Cynthia Samuels of Vincent, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

