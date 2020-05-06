Philip Hardy (Phil) Smith (88) of Talladega, AL passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. The family will have a private graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery with Minnie Bailey officiating the service. Phil was born and raised in Talladega, AL. After graduating from Talladega High School he attended the University of the South in Sewanee, TN where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a BS degree in physics and minor in mathematics. He was manager of the track team, and was a member of the S Club and Order of Gownsmen. His undergraduate experience also included attending Auburn University. He continued his education as a United States Atomic Energy Commission Fellow in Radiological Physics at the University of Rochester in Rochester, NY where he graduated with a MS in Radiation Biology. Phil earned a Juris Doctorate degree in 1958 from the University of Alabama Law School. In addition to graduating first in his class, he was Editor-in-Chief of Alabama Law Review, Outstanding Law Freshman, and recipient of the Phi Alpha Delta Moot Court Award. Following law school graduation he began his longtime legal career when he joined in the practice of law with his uncle, D. Hardy Riddle. He was active in numerous activities and committees while a member of the Talladega County, Alabama, and American Bar Associations. He was admitted to practice before the Alabama Supreme Court, U.S. District Court for Northern District of Alabama, and U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. In addition to practicing law, he had a variety of business and professional career experiences including working for his family's company, Alabama Bridge & Iron. He founded and published a weekly newspaper, The Talladega Reporter, operated a dairy and cattle farm, and served as Talladega Municipal Judge. He taught political science classes at Talladega College and also assisted the College as a development consultant. Phil was involved in numerous community activities and organizations. As a life-long member of the First United Methodist Church in Talladega, he served on the Administrative Board, sang in the choir, played in the hand bell choir, taught adult Sunday school, and volunteered for baking communion bread. He was active in the Jaycees, Toastmasters, Talladega County March of Dimes, Talladega City Library Board, and Talladega Arts Council. He was a member of Kiwanis, Talladega Chamber of Commerce Associated Industries of Alabama, and Alabama Motorsports Hall of Fame Commission. He also served as secretary-treasurer of the City of Talladega Industrial Development Board. The Talladega Jaycees named Phil their Outstanding Young Man in 1965 and Talladega High School recognized him in 1985 with their Distinguished Alumni Award. His commitment to public service included being elected to the Alabama Legislature where he represented Talladega County for two terms. He had Legislative leadership roles as chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, chairman of the Joint House and Senate Interim Committee on Agriculture, and chaired the State's participation in the National Council of State Legislatures. He was selected as "Hardest Working Member" of the House of Representatives in 1969. He is preceded in death by his parents Philip Smith and Florence Riddle Smith Armstrong; and step-father, Ira Armstrong. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Catherine Wellbaum Smith; daughters, Cay Smith Davis, Barbara Smith Spain, Peggy Smith Glavin (Bernie); son, Philip Hardy Smith (Debbie); grandchildren, David Smith (Tiffany), Dr. Brian Davis (Carson), Claire Davis Posey (David), Jason Philip Davis, Meg Spain Stutts (Kenneth), Robert Spain (Laura), Julie Spain Barnhill (Corey), Dan Glavin (Corey Dennis), and Patrick Glavin; great grandchildren, Troy Smith, Vivian Davis, Jack Davis, Helen Davis; Connor Stutts, Kinleigh Stutts, Stella Spain; sisters, Jacqueline Smith Wood (Jack), Mary Armstrong Woodard; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please make donations to United Methodist Church Talladega or to the Talladega Public Library. Online Condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on May 6, 2020.