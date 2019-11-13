Phillip "Flip" Lonnie Finn, II, age 43, of Cartersville, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born in Birmingham, AL, September 19, 1976, son of Phillip Lonnie Finn, Sr. and Melany Howard. He was a tattoo artist, a motorcycle enthusiast and was a member of Thick As Thieves. Phillip was affectionately known as "Flip" among his family and friends. One of his greatest joys were his children, he was a proud father. Mr. Finn was preceded in death by his grandparents, Barbara McNair Howard, Dennis and Evelyn Finn. Survivors include his children, Happy J. Hunt, Kaleb A. Finn, P. Shiayne Finn, and Isabella Rose Finn; parents, Lonnie Finn and Melany (Chayia) Howard; sisters, Angela Anderson, Barbara Beasley, and DeAnna Finn; brothers Robert and Daniel, and his grandfather, William B. Howard. As well grandchildren, a niece and nephews. A celebration of Flip's Life will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers please donate in Phillips name to one or more of the following: The Ronald McDonald House, The Wanda J. Whitten Guest House located next to Redmond Hospital and/or Egleston Hospital Children's Cancer Center. Sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.BartonFuneralHome.net R. Dudley Barton and Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of the arrangements for Phillip Lonnie Finn, II.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 13, 2019