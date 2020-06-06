Phyllis Jean Hurst Clardy, 70, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Graveside service for Mrs. Clardy will be on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Pine Hill Memorial Park at 11:00 am with Scott Taylor and Steve Hurst officiating. Mrs. Clardy was a native and lifelong resident of Talladega. She was the co-owner of Jerald's Alignment and Brake Service. She enjoyed crafts with her mother and father. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother "Mimi", and sister. Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Jerald Clardy; brother, Robert Leon "Lynn" Hurst Jr. She is survived by her sons, Brandon Clardy, Rob Clardy (Ashley); grandchildren, Parker Clardy, Callie Clardy, Reagan Clardy, Jordan Wilson; siblings, Steve Hurst (Linda), Kelton "Kelly" Hurst (Douglas); and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Warren Callahan, Kyle Morrison, Jimmy Banks, Kevin Milam, Ed Bishop, and Adam Freeman. Honorary Pallbearers will by Tommy Smith, Mark Wilcox, and Mike Challender. Online Condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 6, 2020.