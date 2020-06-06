Phyllis Jean Hurst Clardy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Jean Hurst Clardy, 70, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Graveside service for Mrs. Clardy will be on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Pine Hill Memorial Park at 11:00 am with Scott Taylor and Steve Hurst officiating. Mrs. Clardy was a native and lifelong resident of Talladega. She was the co-owner of Jerald's Alignment and Brake Service. She enjoyed crafts with her mother and father. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother "Mimi", and sister. Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Jerald Clardy; brother, Robert Leon "Lynn" Hurst Jr. She is survived by her sons, Brandon Clardy, Rob Clardy (Ashley); grandchildren, Parker Clardy, Callie Clardy, Reagan Clardy, Jordan Wilson; siblings, Steve Hurst (Linda), Kelton "Kelly" Hurst (Douglas); and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Warren Callahan, Kyle Morrison, Jimmy Banks, Kevin Milam, Ed Bishop, and Adam Freeman. Honorary Pallbearers will by Tommy Smith, Mark Wilcox, and Mike Challender. Online Condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Hill Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved