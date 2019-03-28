Graveside service for Phyllis Jean Ivey, 71, was Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Fayetteville Cemetery in Sylacauga, Alabama, with Bro. David Vick officiating. Mrs. Ivey died Monday, March 25, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Thomas Burdette, mother, Betty Jean (McDonald) Burdette, brother, Timmy Burdette, grandfather, Horace McDonald, and grandmother, Belulah McDonald. Mrs. Ivey had a strong faith in God, and her family was her pride and joy. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles Randall "Randy" Ivey, daughter, Deborah Jean (John Mark) Ivey White; son, Jeffrey Randall (Karen Sanderson) Ivey; two grandsons, John Patrick (Susan) White, Cody Randall Ivey; granddaughter, Kassi Danielle Sanderson; two brothers, Donnie Burdette, Jimmy Burdette; two sisters, Jenny Calfee, Tommie Marie Hundley; and great-granddaughter, Lacy Limbaugh. Pallbearers were Ben Calfee, Tom Saunders, Mark White, Jeff Ivey, Jimmy Burdette, and Jason Bagley. Honorary pallbearers were Donnie Burdette, Patrick White, and Cody Ivey. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL directed the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 28, 2019