Mrs. Phyllis Jean "Babe" (Turner) Perkins

  • "Love you Phyllis RIP my friend"
    - Penny Gaither
Obituary
Services for Mrs. Phyllis (Babe) Jean Turner Perkins, 60, will be Friday at 11:00 A.M. at Sims Funeral Services Chapel with Dr. Henry McGhee officiating. Interment in Kidd Street Cemetery. Visitation will Thursday 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. She passed on Friday, August 16th at her residence. Survivors: her husband, William Perkins, Jr.; son, Kelvin (Carrie) Turner; daughter, Trinette Turner; step sons, David (Coraletha) Perkins, Patrick Perkins; step daughters, Carsetta (Anthony) Wilson, Lakesha Perkins; brother, Jeff (Louise) Hawkins; sisters, Catherine R. Turner, Helen Turner Matthews; five grandchildren, Jeremy Turner, Jessica Turner, Antonio Gooden, Moesha Gooden, Jalen Turner; aunts, Inez Turner Forbes, Clara Edison, Patricia Neal; uncle, Roy Lawler, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Pallbearers, Cardaryl Perkins, Chavez Forman, Roger Perkins, Roger Perkins, Jr., Patrick Perkins, David Perkins. Sims Funeral Service will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 22, 2019
