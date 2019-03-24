Memorial Service for Primrose Hinshaw Dikeman, age 70, will be held Wednesday, March 27 at 3:30 p.m. at St. Simon Peter Episcopal Church.
Mrs. Dikeman passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Duaine Hinshaw, Elizabeth Hinshaw; parents, Robert & Barbara Hinshaw; grandparents, Duaine & Primrose Morgan, Joseph & Bess Hinshaw.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Dikeman; 3 sons, Michael Dikeman, Jr., Bo Dikeman (Kristy), Drew Dikeman; daughter, Mary Barbara Adams (Josh); 4 grandchildren, Grace Dikeman, Jackson Dikeman, Walter Adams, Henry Adams; brother, Robert Hinshaw, Jr. (Trish).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakeside Hospice or St. Simon Peter Episcopal Church.
Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 24, 2019