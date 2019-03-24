The Daily Home

Primrose Hinshaw Dikeman

Memorial Service for Primrose Hinshaw Dikeman, age 70, will be held Wednesday, March 27 at 3:30 p.m. at St. Simon Peter Episcopal Church.
Mrs. Dikeman passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Duaine Hinshaw, Elizabeth Hinshaw; parents, Robert & Barbara Hinshaw; grandparents, Duaine & Primrose Morgan, Joseph & Bess Hinshaw.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Dikeman; 3 sons, Michael Dikeman, Jr., Bo Dikeman (Kristy), Drew Dikeman; daughter, Mary Barbara Adams (Josh); 4 grandchildren, Grace Dikeman, Jackson Dikeman, Walter Adams, Henry Adams; brother, Robert Hinshaw, Jr. (Trish).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakeside Hospice or St. Simon Peter Episcopal Church.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 24, 2019
