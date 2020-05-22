A Celebration of Life for Queen Gladdean Wilson-Castleberry, 67, will be Saturday at noon in the Hall Grove Cemetery, Pastor Earl V. Moss will officiate. She was promoted to Heaven and gained her wings on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center, Anniston. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Survivors: husband, William A. Castleberry of Munford; two beautiful daughters, Tamila Cochran (Conredge) of Alexandria and Natasha Swain (Terry) of Lithia Springs, Georgia; two loving sons, William Castleberry, Jr. (Cynthia) of Childersburg and Kevin Castleberry (Valencia) of Munford; her mother, Geraldine Keith (Archie) of Munford; her father, Denson Wilson of Chicago, Illinois; two brothers, Larry Wilson (Jacqueline) of John's Creek, Georgia and Greg Wilson (Cassandra) of Lawrenceville, Georgia; two sisters, Sandra Dee Wilson of Lawrenceville, Georgia and Nichole Wilson of Chicago, Illinois; one aunt; five uncles; eleven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and a host of wonderful friends. Sims Funeral Service will direct.

