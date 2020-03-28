Funeral service for Quinell Madden 71, will be Sunday, March 29, at 3 pm at the Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Joseph S. Rowser, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Church cemetery. Mrs. Madden passed away on March 25, 2020. Mrs. Madden's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to her service. She was a member of Lincoln Order of Eastern Star, Vice President of Amvets Auxillary Post #25, N.A.A.C.P, Alabama Education Association, National Education and Alabama Retired Education Association. She worked at Alabama Institute of the Deaf and Blind. She retired with 29 years of service. Survivors include her husband: Mack Madden; daughter: Cheryl Mosley; sons: Quindell Mosley, Nigel (Breanna) Mosley; grandchildren: Orrin, Candace, Quinderia, Martel, Nigel, Candance; 9 great grandchildren; siblings: Clavin (Earlene) White, Ernestine (Bobby) Baker,special siblings: Curl A. (Jean) White, Jacqueline Fomby, Georgia G, Christian, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest White and Inell Orr White, siblings, Lee Ernest White, Nelson White. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 28, 2020