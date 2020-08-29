Funeral services for Quinton Pascol Abner, age 92 of Sylacauga, will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Childersburg Church of Christ with Brother Lamar Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Quinton passed away August 27, 2020 at his residence. He is survived by his son, Larry Keith (Sharon) Abner; daughters, Linda (James) Garrett, Angie (Arlie) Fortner and Connie (Paul) Merrill; nine grandchildren, David Garrett, Steve Garrett, Cricket Downey, Kristie Black, Carissa Ledbetter, Karlie Fortner, Emily Merrill, Hunter Merrill and Whitney Merrill; nine great-grandchildren, David Garrett, Levi Garrett, Tucker Downey, Brylee Burnette, Brodee Burnette, Charlotte Ledbetter, Miles Cole, Peyton Pepper and Mercy Saevarsdoitter; one great-great-grandchild, Easton Haygood. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Abner. Pallbearers will be Todd Black, Hunter Merrill, Tucker Downey, Brad Ledbetter, Nick Cole and Arlie Fortner. Online condolences may be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com.
