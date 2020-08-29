1/
Quinton Pascol Abner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Quinton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services for Quinton Pascol Abner, age 92 of Sylacauga, will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Childersburg Church of Christ with Brother Lamar Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Quinton passed away August 27, 2020 at his residence. He is survived by his son, Larry Keith (Sharon) Abner; daughters, Linda (James) Garrett, Angie (Arlie) Fortner and Connie (Paul) Merrill; nine grandchildren, David Garrett, Steve Garrett, Cricket Downey, Kristie Black, Carissa Ledbetter, Karlie Fortner, Emily Merrill, Hunter Merrill and Whitney Merrill; nine great-grandchildren, David Garrett, Levi Garrett, Tucker Downey, Brylee Burnette, Brodee Burnette, Charlotte Ledbetter, Miles Cole, Peyton Pepper and Mercy Saevarsdoitter; one great-great-grandchild, Easton Haygood. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Abner. Pallbearers will be Todd Black, Hunter Merrill, Tucker Downey, Brad Ledbetter, Nick Cole and Arlie Fortner. Online condolences may be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com. Arrangements under the direction of Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Childersburg Church of Christ
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Childersburg Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1099 1st Ave NW
Childersburg, AL 35044
2562454361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved