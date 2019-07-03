Mr. Ralph C. Roberson (PawPaw), age 90, of Sylacauga was born May 25, 1929 and passed away at his home on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel with Rev. Hugh Carter and Rev. Charles Stone officiating. Burial will follow in Talladega Springs Cemetery. Ralph is a Veteran of the United States Army. He attended Bluff Springs Baptist Church. Ralph loved his family, fishing, the Atlanta Braves and Alabama Football. He is preceded in death by his father, Reuben M. Roberson; mother Mary Sue Roberson; and brother, William Roberson. Ralph is survived by his wife, Gloria Roberson; daughter, Joyce (Rudy) White; sons, Tim (Susan) Roberson, Carey (Angie) Roberson; grandchildren, Matt (Kim) White, Ryan (Mark) Northcutt, Jeremy (Melissa) Roberson, Brandy (Josh) Culberson, Megan (Joey) Smith, Morgan (Brandon) Giles, and Chase Roberson. Mr. Roberson also has 14 Great Grandchildren. Pallbearers for the service will be Matt White, Jeremy Roberson, Mark Northcutt, Chase Roberson, Mickey Guy, and Jonathon Harry. Online condolences may be sent to www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 3, 2019