Ralph Henry Lockwood, 70, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Funeral service for Mr. Lockwood will be on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at Usrey Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Usrey Funeral Home. Interment will be at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Ralph is survived by his wife, Susie Lockwood; daughter, Angela Miles; son, James Haynes (Tammy); sister, Patricia Ballowe (Thomas); brothers, Jason Lockwood (Lettie) and Michael Lockwood (Sharon); five grandchildren, Jeni Haynes, Amber Haynes, Shyann Simmons, Kimberly Miles, and Christina Miles. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Annamarie Lockwood; and sister, Eileen Lockwood. Pallbearers will be Cody Shirey, Eric Foster, Clay Bishop, Thomas Stanford, Rodney Shirey, DeWayne, and Jathan. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 23, 2019