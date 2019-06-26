Ralph Russell Rich, age 79, of Childersburg, AL passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Russell and Lucy Rich; brothers, Paul Rich, Palvin Rich, and Ricky Rich. Mr. Rich retired from Kimberly Clark. He is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Rich; son, Brian Dewayne Rich; daughter, Kristin Dawn Timmermann (Paul); sisters, Charlotte Howard (Amuel), Joann Bailey, Judy Housh (Kenny) and Peggy Crump; grandchildren, Daniel Mikah Timmermann and Kara Timmermann Bautista (Jaime); sister in law, Betty Hooper Crowe. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds beginning at 6:00PM until 8:00PM. Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00AM at Forest Crest Cemetery. Visit us online at www.kilgroefuneralhome.com Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directing services.
Published in The Daily Home on June 26, 2019