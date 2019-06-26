The Daily Home

Ralph Russell Rich

Ralph Russell Rich, age 79, of Childersburg, AL passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Russell and Lucy Rich; brothers, Paul Rich, Palvin Rich, and Ricky Rich. Mr. Rich retired from Kimberly Clark. He is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Rich; son, Brian Dewayne Rich; daughter, Kristin Dawn Timmermann (Paul); sisters, Charlotte Howard (Amuel), Joann Bailey, Judy Housh (Kenny) and Peggy Crump; grandchildren, Daniel Mikah Timmermann and Kara Timmermann Bautista (Jaime); sister in law, Betty Hooper Crowe. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds beginning at 6:00PM until 8:00PM. Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00AM at Forest Crest Cemetery. Visit us online at www.kilgroefuneralhome.com Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directing services.
