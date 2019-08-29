Funeral services for Mr. Randall Jack Kelley, age 66 of Sylacauga, will be Friday, August 30, 2019 at Curtis and Son North Chapel at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Andrews Chapel Cemetery. He passed away August 27, 2019 at his residence. He is survived by his parents, Thurman and Sue Kelley of Millbrook; brother, Steve Kelley (Rhonda); sisters, Sharon Hamilton (Dale) and Vicki Parker; uncles, Wayne Kelley (Bettye) and Bob Kelley (Sarah); nieces and nephews, Brent Parker, Holly Ramsey, Kelly Porter, Josh Kelley, Ashley Dennis, and Allison Stinson. Pallbearers will be Dale Hamilton, Brent Parker, Wayne Kelley, Josh Kelley, Peyton Parker, Steve Kelley, and David Morgan. He worked for many years at Kimberly Clark until he retired. He served in the Army Reserve and graduated from Oxford High School in 1969. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Aug. 29, 2019