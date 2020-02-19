Mr. Ray Edward Harris, age 76 of Sylacauga, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Janet D. Harris; sons, Scott Harris (Tanya) and Chris Harris; daughter, Terrina Bullock (Michael); sister, Kathy Ellison (Don); 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was a member of Overbrook Assembly of God and retired from Sylacauga Utilities. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with Bro. Harold Meherg officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 19 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Adam Harris, Austin Harris, Frank Davis, Hank Davis, Jake Davis, and Dale Brekle. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 19, 2020