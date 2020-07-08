1/
Ray "Boot" Garrett Jr
1951 - 2020
A memorial service for Ray "Boot" Garrett, Jr., 68, will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Terry's Mortuary Chapel. There will be not be a visitation. Mr. Ray "Boot" Garrett, Jr. began his earthly life on Wednesday, October 24, 1951, to the union of Ray Garrett and Mary Mitchell Garrett in Talladega, Alabama. Mr. Garrett attended Mt. Canaan Baptist Church at an early age. He was a graduate of Westside High School and furthered his education Jacksonville State University where he became a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Ray enlisted in the United States Army where he served honorably. After returning to Alabama, he was employed with the Anniston Army Depot before he began his early retirement. During his spare time, Ray enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his friends. He was also a sports car enthusiast and became a 3rd degree black belt in karate. On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Mr. Garrett began his life in eternity at his residence. He was preceded in passing by his parents, Ray and Mary Garrett. He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Louise Stamps Garrett of Talladega, Alabama; three sons, Terrence Stamps of Kennesaw, Georgia, Kasey Garrett of Talladega, Alabama and Tavares (Lanisha) Pointer of California; five grandchildren, Terrence Stamps, Sidney S. Stamps, Tavares Pointer, Teiarrah Pointer and Darius Pointer; three sisters, Mary Alice Carter-Green of Anderson, Indiana, Michelle L. (Edward) Cherry of Copperas Cove, Texas and Deneen A. Garrett of Talladega, Alabama; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit www.terrysmortuary.com for online obituary and condolences. Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary will direct the services.


Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary
1702 Battle Street West
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-1041
