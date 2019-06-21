A Celebration of Life for Ray Lathem 75, of Munford,Alabama will be Saturday June 22, 2019 from 4-6 pm at his home for family and friends. Ray passed away at his home on June 19, 2019. Survivors include his wife of 49 years Paula Sims Lathem; sons Joel Lathem of Montevallo, AL, Chad (Rhonda) of Jasper, GA, daughter Greta Lathem Campos (Mario) of Munford, AL, his Grandchildren, Gregory (Kiara) Lathem, Jeremy (Loryn) Lathem, Justin (Brandy) Lathem, Christina Lathem, Madaylnn Campos and Lucas Campos, by his sister, Lee A. Smith and by his adopted Children, Randi and Andy Barker. His family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice. Melissa Price, Jay Beggs and Sharon Hicks, thank you for giving him such exceptional care.
Published in The Daily Home on June 21, 2019