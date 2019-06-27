Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Lovvorn. View Sign Service Information Talladega Funeral Home 65001 AL Highway 77 N , P.O. Box 843 Talladega , AL 35160 (256)-362-0111 Send Flowers Obituary

Ray Lovvorn was born on January 17, 1951, in Talladega, Alabama. Ray left this address and went to his forever home with Jesus on June 22, 2019, at the age of 68. He was preceded in death by his parents, W.R. and Inez Lovvorn. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Regina White Lovvorn; his daughter, Ashley (Greg) Shaddix; son, Dylan Ray Lovvorn; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Gracyn Shaddix; sisters, Jane (Gerald) Patterson and Betty Lane (Larry) Shirley; and several nephews and nieces. Ray attended Talladega High School and graduated from Gadsden State Community College in 1998 stating, "Better late than never." As a teenager, Ray began working with his dad at Lovvorn's Super Value and continued to do so until the store closed its doors in 1983. He then managed the dry cleaners at Talladega Plaza and hosted "Coats for Kids." In his thirties, he had an encounter with Christ, changing the direction of the path he was on. One of his close mentors at this time was Harold Shirley, pastor of First Baptist Church in Talladega. To our amazement, Ray was giving his testimony to youth groups, churches, friends, and random people that he met while at work. He gave God the Glory for the opportunities he had to speak in public, which had always been a fear of his. After receiving a degree in Criminal Justice, Ray chose to work with at risk youth at the Alabama Youth Home for Boys as a counselor and retired in 2013. Ray volunteered as Talladega County Coordinator for Angel Tree Prison Ministry for six years. He loved baseball and coached youth baseball for 10 years. God gave Ray a vision to take this a step further in starting the "Running Home Ministry," which initiated a Christian Baseball Clinic for 2 years. Ray also worked with "The Power Team" to have an event in Talladega. He was always looking for ways to share Jesus. After joining Talladega Creek Baptist Church, he asked to be baptized in the creek. There was a wonderful celebration with family and friends who came to be present for his baptism. Ray's frequent words to church family were "May the Lord take a liking to you." Ray was a free spirit. He loved Jesus, his family, music, especially the Beatles, Auburn football, and the Yankees. Ray was a true child of the seventies; he was "that long haired Lovvorn boy." Depending on whom you are talking to, Ray was called many names: Mr. Ray at his job, Ray Love, Lovvorn Boy by friends, Gran by his granddaughters, and "Mr. Wonderful" by his nieces and nephews, and their friends. He was the cool uncle who did and said outrageous things that a cool uncle can get away with. Ray never met a stranger, especially kids. He had the ability to make anyone laugh even when he was at his lowest points. Ray and his wife, Regina, faced his diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease with their constant faith in God, prayers, as well as laughter and tears. He loved Jesus, his family, music, especially the Beatles, Auburn football, and the Yankees. Ray was a true child of the seventies; he was "that long haired Lovvorn boy." Depending on whom you are talking to, Ray was called many names: Mr. Ray at his job, Ray Love, Lovvorn Boy by friends, Gran by his granddaughters, and "Mr. Wonderful" by his nieces and nephews, and their friends. He was the cool uncle who did and said outrageous things that a cool uncle can get away with. Ray never met a stranger, especially kids. He had the ability to make anyone laugh even when he was at his lowest points. Ray and his wife, Regina, faced his diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease with their constant faith in God, prayers, as well as laughter and tears. Ray has now made it home to where there is music, joy, laughter, friends, and family. Most of all, his best friend Jesus who Ray knew had given him "Amazing Grace." A Celebration Service and reception will be held at Talladega Creek Baptist Church Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. All friends are invited to come celebrate with the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or Talladega Creek Baptist Church. Hope to see you there and "May the Lord take a liking to you." Talladega funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Daily Home on June 27, 2019

