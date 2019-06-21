The Daily Home

Mr. Raymond D. Black

Mr. Raymond D. Black, age 80, of Sylacauga passed away on June 19, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center. No service will be held at this time. He was a veteran of the US Army and was a member of the Sylacauga Rescue Squad and he and his wife were caretakers of Sylacauga Lake Howard for many years. He is survived by his wife of 34 years: Patsy Black. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sylacauga Rescue Squad. Online condolences can be made at www.curtis andsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on June 21, 2019
