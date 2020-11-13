1/1
Raymond Peters
1945 - 2020
Funeral services for Mr. Raymond Peters, 75 will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Lane Chapel CME Church Cemetery at 12:00 noon. Rev Percy A Welch will officiate. Visitation will be Friday 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Services are handled by Sims Funeral Service. Mr. Raymond Peters was born to the union of Bill Peters and Ora D Smoot on October 5, 1945 in Talladega, AL. He United with Mt Cleveland Baptist Church at an early age and later joined Mt Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Raymond was United in holy matrimony to Ms Eula Marie Welch. he worked at the Bemiston Brother Bag Company in Talladega, Anniston Army Depot, and served in the United States Army. Raymond departed this life on November 7, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama. His mother, father, and one brother preceded him in death. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Mrs. Eula M Peters; 5 sons: Kevin (Jessica) Peters of Childersburg, AL, Travis Welch, Quentin (Sharon) Welch, Curt L (Darlene) Welch, Berika T Welch all of Talladega, AL, one brother, Troskey (Lavern) Peters of Pitchfield, Massachusetts; 19 grandchildren, a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
11:00 AM
Lane Chapel CME Church Cemetery
NOV
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Lane Chapel CME Church Cemetery
