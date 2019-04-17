Mrs. Reba O'Dell Puckett, age 93, of Childersburg, passed away April 14, 2019. She is survived by her son, John B. Puckett, and grandchildren, Alex Puckett, Ben Puckett, Laura Puckett, Patrick Higgins, Josh Puckett, and Collin Puckett. Mrs. Puckett was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Childersburg. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at The First Baptist Church of Childersburg at 1pm, with a visitation from 12pm until 1pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to The Jan Puckett Memorial Scholarship Fund at Childersburg High school. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com.
