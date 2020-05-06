Regenia Popham Sherman, 75, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. The family will have a private graveside service at Winterboro Baptist Cemetery with Mike Gatch officiating the service. Mrs. Sherman was a devout Christian and lifelong member of Concord United Methodist Church. She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Sherman McDonald (David), Jo Sherman Banks (Jimmy); son, John Walter Sherman (George Mercier); brother, Lynn Popham (Sandra); five grandchildren, Josh McDonald (Kerilynn), Rob McDonald (Jennifer), Rebekah King (John), Jeremy Banks (Jessica), Tom McDonald; four great grandchildren, Katelyn, Kinley, Amelia, and Hunter. Mrs. Sherman is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Zane Sherman; her parents, Robert Carter Popham and Hazel Downs Popham Weeks; brother, Jimmy Popham. Pallbearers will be Josh McDonald, Rob McDonald, Tom McDonald, Jeremy Banks, John Sherman, and John King. In Lieu of flowers donations to the Concord United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on May 6, 2020.