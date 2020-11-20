Celebration of Life for Mr. Reginald Andra Halcombe, age 59, was held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Thomas Muhomba, Officiated. Reginald is a 1979 graduate of Sylacauga High School. After graduation, he attended Central Alabama Community College in Alexander City. Reginald later joined the U. S. Army and was honorably discharged. Reginald was employed at various companies in the Sylacauga Area. His last employment "home" was at Sam Lip in Alexander City, where he worked as a Quality Inspector. Reginald loved life, and he loved his family and his friends. His nieces and nephews often mocked him saying "What you want Honey" followed by "What is it?" in his exaggerated voice and lifted eyebrows. He loved to cook and was locally famous for "pickling" various fruits and vegetables. He would always be the first to arrive at a family function and always the first one to leave to go home to watch his favorite cartoons. A free spirit he was. Reginald never met a stranger. He loved people, and people loved him. Reginald had a heart of gold. Reginald leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Jeannie Mae Halcombe; one brother, Mike Halcombe; two sisters, Gloria Buie and Brigette (Charles) Streeter; three aunts, Cora Lee Adair, Ada Gamble and Mildred (Ralph) McKinney (all of Sylacauga); and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Reginald will truly be missed by all. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org
for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directed.