A celebration of life for Reginald (Reggie) Frank Hall, 49, will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Harvest Life Church, 34950 Hwy 21 N, Talladega, AL at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Gary Wyatt officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Reggie passed away on September 13, 2019 at RMC ICU in Anniston. He is survived by his parents, Frank and Maretta Hall; brother, Ronnie Hall (Beth) and niece Aubrey Rayne Hall; and special friend, Cindy Yarborough. Reggie was born in Birmingham, AL and moved to Gadsden when he was one and half years old. He lived there until he was about fourteen and a half years old. He had a wonderful childhood and had many friends in Gadsden. The neighborhood boys said it was like a boy's club at his home and they have great memories from there. He moved to Talladega and attended Talladega High School for four years. He attended Gadsden State Jr. College. He worked in sales in Birmingham and Huntsville. His work took him to a lot of places and he loved it. He worked in Sint Maarten Island and Florida and also in Puerto Rico for a while. He worked in the North East like Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Massachusetts. He loved seeing the world and making good friends as he worked. He had a very outgoing personality and loved people. He was so easy going and never met a stranger. Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 26, 2019

