Service Information
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
475 Cahaba Valley Road
Pelham , AL 35124
(205)-988-3511
Visitation
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
475 Cahaba Valley Road
Pelham , AL 35124
Memorial service
2:00 PM
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
475 Cahaba Valley Road
Pelham , AL 35124
Obituary

Reginald "Jay" Wesson, 55, of Pelham, AL, passed away Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020. He was born in Talladega, AL on March 2, 1964. Jay, known to friends as "Possum," graduated from Talladega Academy and attended Gadsden State on a baseball scholarship. He enjoyed a career in sales management with Dyson Conveyor Maintenance. Jay was married to the former Monica Laura Stewart on June 4, 1999. He was a loving and faithful husband to Monica, and adored his children, Lacey, Tom, and Meaghan. Jay loved the lake and spending time boating with his friends. That was truly his happy place. Jay was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanelle Gargus; his father, Bill Wesson; his beloved grandfather, J.W. Lacey; and his brother, Ronald Wesson. In addition to his wife, Monica, Jay is survived by his two daughters, Lacey Jae Wesson and Meaghan Brown (Alex); son, Tom Williams (Kailey Early); and nephews and niece, Cory Wesson (Maria), Cody Wesson (Mary Louise), and Amber Wesson Harper (Chad). Our family wants to express heartfelt thanks for all of the support from our precious friends who have covered us in prayers and love. Your thoughtfulness has been amazing and so appreciated. Visitation will be 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Ridout's Southern Heritage Funeral Home in Pelham, AL, immediately followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Rick Granger will officiate. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Vincent's Bruno Cancer Center in Birmingham, AL. Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 7, 2020

