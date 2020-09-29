1/1
Rennie Edmunds Jr.
Rennie Edmunds Jr. , age 71, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Rennie was born November 14, 1948 to Virginia Lightsey Edmunds and Calvin R. Edmunds Sr..
He is survived by his wife, Linda Edmunds; daughter Cari Epperson (Robbie); and son Corey Edmunds (Emily); sisters Cindy Wickersham (Tim), and Debbie Lessley (John), brother Kenny Edmunds (Kim); grandchildren, Cade Edmunds, and Kori Edmunds, step grandchildren, Brian Epperson (Leslie), and Jill Knight (Alex), step great grandchild Luke Knight, Addison Epperson, and Hagan Epperson.
Rennie was preceded in death by his father Calvin R. Edmunds Sr. and mother Virginia Lightsey Edmunds.
Was a member of the Sylacauga Church of Christ, where he was a former elder. He also worked with the youth program for many years.
A visitation for Rennie will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Sylacuaga Church of Christ at 11 am, with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Home on Sep. 29, 2020.
