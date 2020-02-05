Retired Army Sergeant 1st Class Paul Salters, of Munford Al. passed away February 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home Chapel in Talladega with Burial in Hillcrest Cemetery in Munford. Shane Clark will officiate the service. His family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00pm Wednesday at funeral home. He was a Native of Lyons Ga. And a resident of Munford since 1968, member of Munford Church of Christ and the Adult Sunday School Class. He was a veteran of Korea and Vietnam. He entered the U.S. Army April 15, 1948 with basic training at Fort Jackson SC., with active duty stations in Frankfurt Germany, Captsouex France, Giessen Germany, Verdun France, Fort Bragg NC., Fort Gordon GA., Seoul South Korea, Fort Dix NJ., Camp Drum NY., Oberamergau Germany, Georgia Army National Guard in Lavonia GA. Retired June 30, 1968 at Georgia National Guard Headquarters in Atlanta GA. He retired from the Anniston Army Depot working there from 1972 until 1989 in the Maintenance Division. He received the Metal of Commendation April 10, 1962. He is preceded in death by his wife Hildegard Salters and survived by his son Thomas L. Salters (Suzanne), grandchildren Wallis Salters (Denise), Kaitlin Salters Johnson (Brent), and god child Maria Jung (Gerhard). Pallbearers will be Wallis Salters, Calvin Edmonson, Brent Johnson, Andy Colette and Mike Crowe. Usrey Funeral Home Talladega will direct Services. Online condolences can be made to www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 5, 2020