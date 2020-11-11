Celebration of Life for Retired 1SG (E-8) Willie McNeely, age 89, will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL. Pastor Douglas Varner, Officiating. Burial will be held in Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, AL. Visitation will be held Wednesday, 1:00PM to 7:00PM; Family hour 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL. Mr. McNeely departed this walk of life on November 7, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, AL. He was married to the devoted Eloise Sparks McNeely for 67 years. To this union 7 children were born Ricardo "Rick" (Ann) McNeely, Olympia, WA; Warren (the late Cathy) McNeely, Bellevue, OH; Gary McNeely, Suffolk, VA; Gail Garrett (Patrick), Huntsville, AL; Wayne (Annie) McNeely, Columbus, MS; Brenda McNeely, Shorter, AL; Sabrina Jemison, Hoover, AL; a special grandson, Corey McNeely; a special God-daughter, Shafunda Richards, Madison, AL; sixteen grandchildren, Terrance McNeely, Ricardo (Mac) McNeely, Isaiah McNeely, Mitchell McNeely, Matthew McNeely, Jermaine McNeely, Jordan McNeely, Joshua McNeely, Trawaski McNeely, Darius McNeely, Lauren McNeely, Corey McNeely, Christopher McNeely, Camille McNeely, Trey Jemison and Kayla Jemison . His military career led him all over the world and he ensured his wife and children accompanied him on every tour. He also enjoyed the love and support of his brothers, Rev. A.D. McNealey, Sylacauga, AL; Frank McNealey, Sylacauga, AL; and two sisters, Mrs. Maczinnia (Robert) Miller, Sylacauga, AL; and Linda Liggins, Akron, OH. He also leaves a sister-in-law, Annie R. Hention of Atlanta, GA. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org
for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.