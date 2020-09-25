Funeral services for Rev. Blois Truman Walker, will be Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Curtis and Son Funeral Home, in Sylacauga, Alabama. Visitation for family will begin 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., visitation for friends and family will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., officiated by his Pastor, Rev. Raymond Stewart. Blois Truman Walker was born Saturday, September 27, 1947 and went Home to Glory on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was a native of Sylacauga, Alabama, and a graduate of B.B. Comer Highschool (Class of 1966).November 19, 1971, he married the love of his life Virginia Houston Walker of Childersburg, Alabama. Blois and Virginia accepted their call into the ministry in the early 1970s. By 1975, Blois and Virginia accepted their first church as Pastor, at the Rockford Church of God. They were highly blessed and honored to serve many more congregations, throughout their 43 years of service in The Church of God; concluding at The Trinity Lighthouse Church of God (from August 2005-December 2018). He loved Jesus, his family, his church. His greatest passion was God's Word, reading, studying, teaching, preaching, fulfilled him more than anything this world can afford. He was preceded in death by his father, Autis Andrew Walker; mother Bertie Ellison Walker; brother Cecil Edward Walker, known as Buddy; brother John Walter Walker, known as Johnny; and sister Rebecca "Becky" Higgins. He is survived by his wife of over 48 years, Virginia Houston Walker; son Blois Jason Walker; daughter Candace Walker Dean and husband Kerry; granddaughter Gabriele Dean; his Sweet Aunt Lexie; sister Jean Connell; sister Nell Ham; sister Jacquie Flowers and husband Jim, brother Doyle Roscoe Johnson, known as Jimmy and wife Louise; brother Andrew Jackson Johnson, known as A.J. and wife Patricia; and all of his precious family, nieces, nephews, cousins and brother and sister-in-laws. Thank you, Daddy for enduring and being faithful unto death. By the Grace of God, we will see you again. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com.
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct.