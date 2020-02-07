A Celebration of Life Service for Rev. Cary Culberson Brown, 64, of Sylacauga, Alabama will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Russell Chapel Baptist Church. Bro. Cary Brown passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born on March 4, 1955 in Birmingham, Alabama to Thomas Jasper Brown and Roberta Culberson Carver. Cary loved his family, friends, and acquaintances dearly and never met a stranger. He was a member of Russell Chapel Baptist Church. Cary was a graduate of the University of Alabama and an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan, enjoyed being outdoors, reading, and singing, was an avid book and junk collector, and loved to Preach the Gospel of His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, but his best job ever was Bus Driver for Fayetteville School. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary Massey Brown; sons, William Matthew Canoles (Mallory) of Fayetteville, Thomas Jeremy Brown (LaShelia) of Eclectic, and Veteran Marine Corporal Andrew Jesse Brown (Ana) of Fayetteville; grandsons, Jack Canoles, Cooper Canoles, Wyatt Brown, Rylan Brown, Duke Brown, Lane Brown, and Avery Brown; brothers, Maurice Brown (Linda), Glenn Brown (Tina), and Brian Carver; sister, Jan Whitaker; several nieces and nephews, and adopted daughter, Julie Smith Williamson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Thomas Brown, Jr. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bro. Cary Brown's Memory to: Fayetteville School, Child Nutrition Program: Student Lunch Accounts, 170 W.W. Averitte Drive, Sylacauga, Alabama 35151. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com. Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 7, 2020