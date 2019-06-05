Funeral services for Reverend Edward L. Disatell was held at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 in the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Reverend Ervin Goodman officiating. Military rites were conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard. Committal service followed in the Resthaven Cemetery under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home, Oakdale. Reverend Disatell, 86, of Oakdale, entered eternal rest on Monday, May 27, 2019 in the Alexandria VA Health Care Center. He was born May 27, 1933 in Oakdale to the union of Edmore Disatell and Birtis Dyer Disatell. In 1951, he graduated from Oakdale High School and joined the United States Army. Reverend Disatell was a dedicated minister and faithful member of Emmanuel Baptist Church after retiring. He was owner / operator of dry cleaner services for many years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edmore and Birtis Disatell; one brother, Lavone Disatell; two sisters, Helen Hodges and Daisy Neely; granddaughter, Beatrice Eaves; and great grandson, Elijah Odom. Those left behind to cherish his memory are: his loving wife of 64 years, Loraine Disatell of Oakdale; two sons, Eddie (Melanie) Disatell of Oakdale and Dale (Angela) Disatell of Lafayette; three daughters, Loretta (R.D.) Holt of Burkeville, Texas, Darlene (Arblee) Odom of Oakdale and Karen (Paul) Talbot of Oakdale; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; along with a host of family and friends. Pallbearers were Charles Odom, Joseph "JJ" Odom, Scott Eaves, Aiden Eaves, Edward Disatell III, Derrick Hudgins and Dewayne Densmore. Honorary pallbearer was Jeff Disatell. The family would like to say a "Special Thanks" to the staff and employees of The Community Living Center at the VA.
Published in The Daily Home on June 5, 2019