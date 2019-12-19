Funeral service for Rex Dean Wesson, 75, will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Bro. Mike Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Sylacauga, AL. Mr. Wesson died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Vicky Dean Wesson, brother, Elbert Wayne Wesson, sister, Eleanor Joyce Justice, and parents, Elbert and Blanche Wesson. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patsy Brewer Wesson; three sons, Keith (Julie) Wesson, Chris (Karen) Wesson, Dewain (Amy) Wesson; two sisters, Betty Jean Browning, Barbara Dennis; three grandsons, Joshua Wesson, Justin Wesson, James Davis; five granddaughters, Meagan Wesson, Devin Blakely, Rachel Wesson, Payton Cheeks, Jordan Raines; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Allen Casaday, Darrell Williams, Kenney Browning, Tripp Greger, Johnny Dodd and Chris Smith. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 19, 2019