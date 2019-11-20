Rhonda Kouwe Hurt transitioned to her Heavenly home on November 17, 2019 at the age of 65. As a lifelong Bama fan, Rhonda loved cheering on the Crimson Tide. Her hobbies included capturing her world through the camera lens and in her own words, "killing plants with kindness." She deeply treasured her family as well as her fur babies and will be missed by all. Rhonda is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret K. Rainey and Raymond J. Kouwe. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, David B. Hurt of Rockford; daughter, Revonda (Lucas) Rivest of Wilmington, North Carolina; sister, Wanda Kouwe Ivey (Stephen Dawkins) of Rockford; bonus grandson, Theodore Rivest; brother-in-law, George (Fern) Hurt of Hollins; sister-in-law, Brenda (Roy) Johnson of Hollins; nieces, Terri (Alan) McCullers, Kelley (John) Brant; nephews, John (Ruta) Hurt, Bryan (Adrienne) Johnson, Chris Hurt, Ben (Alison) Johnson, Brad (Madison) Johnson; beloved cousins, great-nephews, great-nieces, and friends. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 2:00pm in the chapel of Radney-Smith Funeral Home with Bro. Roy Johnson and Pastor Mark Deason officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to either Elmore County Humane Society or the American Diabetes Association. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 20, 2019