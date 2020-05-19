Richard Arlen Gauldin Jr., 58 of Riverside passed away May 15, 2020 at home. A private memorial service will be held at Lincoln Cemetery. Rev. Randy Howell will officiate.
He was a native of Lincoln Al. and a lifelong resident of the area. He was a disabled Navy Veteran served on The USS Theodore Roosevelt as a Nuclear Operator during the Gulf War.
He is survived by his mother Martha Ann Gauldin, brothers Brad Gauldin and wife Shannon, Barry Gauldin and wife Angie and Scott Gauldin, a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Richard "Dick" Gauldin Sr. Usrey Funeral Home Talladega will direct. Online condolences can be made to usreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Home on May 19, 2020.