Richard Arlen Gauldin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Arlen Gauldin Jr., 58 of Riverside passed away May 15, 2020 at home. A private memorial service will be held at Lincoln Cemetery. Rev. Randy Howell will officiate.
He was a native of Lincoln Al. and a lifelong resident of the area. He was a disabled Navy Veteran served on The USS Theodore Roosevelt as a Nuclear Operator during the Gulf War.
He is survived by his mother Martha Ann Gauldin, brothers Brad Gauldin and wife Shannon, Barry Gauldin and wife Angie and Scott Gauldin, a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Richard "Dick" Gauldin Sr. Usrey Funeral Home Talladega will direct. Online condolences can be made to usreyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved