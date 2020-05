Richard Arlen Gauldin Jr., 58 of Riverside passed away May 15, 2020 at home. A private memorial service will be held at Lincoln Cemetery. Rev. Randy Howell will officiate.He was a native of Lincoln Al. and a lifelong resident of the area. He was a disabled Navy Veteran served on The USS Theodore Roosevelt as a Nuclear Operator during the Gulf War.He is survived by his mother Martha Ann Gauldin, brothers Brad Gauldin and wife Shannon, Barry Gauldin and wife Angie and Scott Gauldin, a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Richard "Dick" Gauldin Sr. Usrey Funeral Home Talladega will direct. Online condolences can be made to usreyfuneralhome.com