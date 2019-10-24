The Daily Home

Obituary
Graveside service for Richard Gene Allison, 68, will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Midway Memory Gardens Cemetery with Bro. Travis Ford officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Mr. Allison died on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his residence. He was a native and lifelong resident of Centerpoint, AL. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked as a steel draftsman for A & N Technical. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ruby Allison; one sister, Sara Milstead; and two brothers, Jimmy Allison and Randy Allison. He is survived by two daughters, Nikki Taylor of Cullman, AL; Roxanne Lang (Tracy) of Hayden, AL; one son, Todd Allison (Cathy) of Odenville, AL; one brother, Tim Allison (Joyce) of Talladega, AL; seven grandchildren, Matthew, Maggie, Briana, Alexis, Mattie, Casey, and Dylan, and a host of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be close friends and family. Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 24, 2019
