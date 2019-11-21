Talladega- Graveside service for Richard Hall Harrell, 79, will be today, Nov. 21, 2019 at Hepzibah Baptist Church Cemetery at 1:30 P.M. with Rev. Raymond Stewart officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 pm at Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Harrell went home to be with Jesus on Monday Nov. 18, 2019 at Nolan Hospital in Dothan Alabama. He was a veteran of the US Navy and worked for Anniston Army Depot. He is preceded in death by his parents W.T. and Kathleen Harrell, sons Jimmy Harrell and Terry Harrell, brother Jake Harrell, grandson Jim Hubbard, and granddaughter Jennie Hubbard. He is survived by his wife, Doris Ellen Harrell of Tall., 2 daughters; Nancy Hubbard and husband Jimmy of Tall, and Julie Wheeler and husband Johnny of Dothan. 5 granddaughters; Michelle Godwin, Lauren Harrell, Malissa Savage, April Cobb, and Carrie Harkins, 6 Grandsons; Adam Wheeler, Jeffery Wheeler, Tim Wheeler, Jacob Hubbard, Dwayne Harrell and Matthew Duke. Pallbearers will be J.S. Willingham, Tim Wheeler, Jeff Wheeler, Dwayne Harrell, Kevin Godwin, and Kim Cosby. Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 21, 2019