Richard R. "Ray" Smoot, age 83, born November 30, 1936, left this world on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He lived the American Dream! He was born the son of sharecroppers in Barbour County, AL, the poorest county in one of the poorest states in the country. His mother, Mary Lou Ingram Smoot, firmly believed that the best way for her children to get ahead was through "schooling" and faith in God. His deceased father, Shelton Smoot, helped instill a strong work ethic in his children. Consequently, Ray went on to earn three college degrees and was a public school teacher, coach, and/or principal for 40 years. Two state championships and three undefeated teams were only a part of his legacy, at the conclusion of his journey here. It didn't matter what car he drove, how much money was in his bank account, what kind of house he lived in, not how fashionable his clothing, but the world may be a little better place because he was important in the life of a child. Faith in God was an important part of Ray's life. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Fairhope, serving faithfully as a deacon for many years. He was also a longtime member of the Gene Verner Sunday School Class. His teaching career included twenty years of principal ship and twenty plus years of coaching in Alabama and Georgia. Coaching provided a unique opportunity to mentor and guide. Preceded him in death were his mother, Mary Lou Ingram Smoot; his father, Shelton Smoot; wife of 44 years, Carolyn O. Smoot; his brother, Norman Bertram Smoot. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Smoot; daughter, Kim (Johnnie) Smith; granddaughter, Taylor Rae Smith, all of Fairhope; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Fairhope. The family will begin receiving friends at 1:00 until funeral service. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens of Fairhope. ARRANGEMENTS BY WOLFE-BAYVIEW FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, INC. 19698 GREENO RD FAIRHOPE, AL 36532 (251) 990-7775 www.wolfefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 19, 2020.