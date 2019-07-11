Funeral service for Mr. Ricky Paul Barker, 65, will be held on Friday, July 12 at Community Funeral Home Chapel, Sylacauga, AL at 2:00 PM with Pastor Curtis Seals, officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Clay County, AL. Mr. Barker departed this walk of life on July 9, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, AL. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, Merrie Barker of Sylacauga, AL; two daughters, Windi Barker of Ohio; and Kari Barker of Sylacauga, AL; two sons, Michael Barker of Birmingham, AL; and Stephen Johnson of Clanton, AL; five grandchildren, Anna Johnson, Jayden Jones, Carlee Vincent, Nelson Seals, Jr. and Natilee Seals; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home from July 11 to July 12, 2019