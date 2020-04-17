Riley W. Wells (Wayne as his family knows him) was born February 23, 1934 and went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 86. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Riley Wells and Mary Ann McBee Wells; six brothers, Wharton Paschal, Hubbard, Robert, Lindsey, and George Wells; five sisters, Margueriette Layne, Juanita Jackson, Marium English, Geraldine Andrews, and Jane Bearden. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Edna Fulghum Wells; one son, Michael Wells (Deana) of Tallahassee, FL; daughter, Vicki McCain (Tim) of Birmingham; daughter, Renee Coffin of Centerville; three grandchildren, Robin Humphries, David Coffin, and Landon Coffin; four grewat grandchildren, Michael Aguilar, Christopher Henley, Tegan and Nevael Coffin; one brother, James Wells of Forestdale; and a host of extended family. Mr. Wells was employed by the City of Birmingham for 37 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Talladega and a member of the Senior Adult Sunday School Class. He was an avid Alabama Fan and a fan of the Atlanta Braves. He loved his family and was willing to lend a helping hand when needed. He will be sorely missed. Because of the Covid -19 Pandemic services will be held for family members only on Friday, April 17th at Ridout's Trussville Chapel followed by burial in Jefferson Memorial Gardens.