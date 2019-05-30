Mrs. Rilla Irene Peerson Davis, age 81 of Sylacauga, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her residence. She is survived by her son, Joel Craig Davis of New Jersey; brother, Don Peerson (Joyce) of Wellington, FL; niece, Lynn Peerson Butts of Childersburg; nephew, Joe Kirk Peerson of Thibodaux, LA. She was preceded in death by her husband Heflin Davis and she was a member of Unity First Freewill Baptist Church. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son Funeral Home will handle the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on May 30, 2019