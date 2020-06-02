Robbie C. Gardner
Mrs. Robbie C. Gardner, age 55, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Saturday May 30, 2020. Robbie was born April 11, 1965 to Shirely Ann Payton Pruitt and R.L. Pruitt.
Robbie is survived by her husband, Raymond Gardner; daughter Jessica Isbell (Jerrod) of Pell City, Alabama; and son Justin Gardner (Jasmin) of Sylacauga, Alabama; grandchildren Grey Gorthey, Haley Isbell, Everlee Gardner, and Emma Isbell; her cousins Susan Culberson and Karen Torgenson.
Robbie was preceded in death by her mother Shirely Ann Payton Pruitt; brother Larry Pruitt; grandchild Ryker Gardner, and grandchild Ridge Gardner.
A funeral service occured Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM, at Radney-Smith Funeral Home with the burial following at Weogufka First Baptist cemetery.


Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
