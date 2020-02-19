Robbie Lynn Wilson Pickens, age 49, of Sylacauga, AL, passed away February 17, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1-3 pm at Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will begin following the visitation. All services will be officiated by Rev. Donald Grice and Rev. Donnie Blackmon. Mrs. Pickens is survived by her husband, Brian Pickens of Sylacauga, AL; mother, Lena Wilson of Sylacauga, AL; father, Ronald Wilson of Sylacauga, AL; son, Dylan S. Pickens; and special sister, Kelly Brewer Robinson. Mrs. Pickens preceded in death by her son, Gabe Ricks. She was Baptist by faith and a member of Unity Freewill in Sylacauga. She loved her church family and Pastor. She worked many years in sewing, meat wrapping and retail, until she became disabled. She loved being a mother and wife. She loved cooking, crafts, and gardening. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 19, 2020