Mr. Robert Allen Hutton, 47, gained his wings on December 1, 2019, having won his battle with cancer. His family will be receiving friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. The funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Rev. Glenn Horn will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Mr. Hutton was a lifelong citizen of Talladega. He was Christian by faith and attended Eden Westside Baptist Church in Pell City. He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Hutton. Mr. Hutton is survived by his wife, Christina Hutton; daughter, Kayla Brook Hutton; mother, Kathryn Hutton; brothers, Jerry E. Hutton; and sisters, Janice Sue (James) Reeves, Delores Jean (Mike) Cotton, Katherine Weathers, and Loretta Ann (Robbie) Bennett. Pallbearers will be Richard Lightsey, Casey Lewis, Gary Lewis, Steven Hall, Duke Reeves, and Justin Bush. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ribbons of Hope, P.O. Box 77, Talladega, AL 35161. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 4, 2019