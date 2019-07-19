Funeral services for Robert Andrew Martin Jr. 92 of Talladega, AL. will be Saturday July 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm, Usrey Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Huey Reynolds officiating services. Interment will follow at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Mr. Martin passed away at Lineville Health and Rehab on Monday July 15, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday July 20, 2019, one hour and a half prior to services. 12:30 - 2:00.pm. Mr. Martin is survived by his wife of 49 years Chris Gunter Martin, nephews Erskine(Amber) Martin, Allen(Pat) Carter, Nieces Teressa (Ricky) Watts, Connie Bishop, and Karren Arnold, nephew Randy Carter. Mr. Martin was preceded in death by parents, Robert A. Martin Sr. and Amer Martin, Sister Mary Martin Carter, brothers Jewell Martin, and Kenny Martin, and nephew Bryan Carter. Mr. Martin was born in Homer Ga., to Robert A. Martin Sr. and Amer Martin on April 5, 1927. He married Chris Gunter Martin on Nov. 22 1969, was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Lindale Ga .He was employed by Swift and Co. when the first poultry plant opened in Ashland Al. Mr. Martin was a mason and member of Oostanaula Lodge #113 in Rome Ga., York Rite in Pinson Al., and Zamora Temple in Birmingham, Al. In 1982 , Mr. Martin opened Martin Speedway convenience store in Munford Al, he enjoyed farming, Alabama Football and Nascar racing, after retiring he enjoyed traveling to many places. Online condolences may be made at www.usreyfuneralhome.com with Usrey Funeral Talladega directing services.
Published in The Daily Home on July 19, 2019