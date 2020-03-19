Robert David "Dave" Austin, Sr., 69, of Fort Payne, passed away March 17, 2020. He was born February 17, 1951 in Sylacauga, Alabama to the late Willie Ralph and Lois Ellison Austin. Mr. Austin was a talented artist who loved to paint and was the author of the book Shot From Taw. He enjoyed being outdoors hiking and trout fishing and loved grand adventures with Papa and his grandchildren. While he loved and adored his family, his greatest love was for the Lord. It was his desire for other to know God's Truth. Written in the front of his travel Bible were the words "Make plans so big that you will fail without God" and for all to realize that we are a part of His perfect plan. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Myra Gooden Austin; daughter, Ellison Pitts; son, Rob Austin and wife, Ashley; beloved grandchildren, John Austin and Sam Pitts and Charlie and soon to arrive, Baby Girl Austin; brothers, Perry Austin and wife, Carol, Steve Austin, and Bill Austin and wife, Nancy; mother-in-law, Jean Baxley; brother-in-law, Ben Baxley and wife, Nacole; sister-in-law, Carol Haynes and husband, Rick; step-mother-in-law, Kathleen Gooden and family; and several nieces and nephews. The family plans to arrange a memorial service at a later time. Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements, online guestbook, www.wilsonfhinc.com
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 19, 2020