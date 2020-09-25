Robert Dixon Fuller, 73, passed away September 22, 2020. His funeral service will be 3:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega with Wayne Hester and John Trickett officiating. His family will receive friends at Usrey beginning at 1:00 p.m. until service time on Friday. Burial with military honors will follow at Munford Memorial Cemetery. Dixon was a native of Munford and a Vietnam War Veteran. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, he loved Auburn Football and spending time with Gary and the guy's at Carter's Hardware in Munford. Dixon was also one of the proud founding members of the Veteran's Memorial Park that will be located in Munford, Al. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Stone Fuller; his daughter, Karen Fuller Turner of Bowdon, Ga., his son, Adam Fuller (Marlyn) of Tucson, Az.; sister, Jane Rollins of Talladega; brother, Bobby Fuller of Munford; grandchildren, Krista White, Karlie White, Kerra Kirby, Blakely Turner, Stephanie Moreno, Enrique Durazo and Aliena Durazo; and great-grandchild, Valentina Santamarina. Preceding him death were his parents, Fred and Ella Fuller and his sister, Dot Swinford. Pallbearers will be Robert Hopkins, Norman Duncan, Corky Stephens, Jackie Swinford, John Trickett and Neal Williams. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Boyd Allen, Chaz Champion, Gary Carter, Garland Heare, Fred Hubbard, Johnny Frank Turner, Ralph Watson and the Carter's Hardware family. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Town of Munford Veteran's Park fund. P.O. Box 10 Munford, Al. 36268 Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will direct the service.