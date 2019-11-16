Funeral services for Robert Earl Morris, age 74 of Sylacauga, will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. He passed away November 14, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center. He is survived by his sisters, Mavis Davis (Willard), Dorothy Burns (Ray), and Betty Fay Sanford (Jerry); brother, James Lewis Morris (Myrtle) and several nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Morris; mother and father, Minnie C. Morris and George W. Morris; brothers, T.J. Morris and Gerald Morris; sisters, Cora Lee Miller and Louise Nicholson. Pallbearers will be Dexter Nicholson, Nicholas Mauldin, Larry Smith, Scott Davis, Brian Bearden and Chris Morris. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 16, 2019