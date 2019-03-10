Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A private memorial service for Robert L. Turner, 68, will be announced at a later date.

Mr. Turner died Monday, March 4, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Doris Turner, and sister, Frances Turner.

Robert loved to fish and laugh. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He called all his grandkids his rug rats! When he spoke you listened. He believed in acting right and always knew the right thing to say to make you understand. At the same time, he was the most fun loving person I have ever met. You were never bored around him. This unique combination is what makes him one of the most special people you will ever know. If you didn't want to know the truth then you didn't need to ask Daddy. He spoke his mind, never leaving you guessing. One of his favorite past times was camping at Wind Creek where we would all gather, and will forever remember and cherish the times spent bonding with him there.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Emma Lee Turner; two sons, Jeffrey Ryan Turner, Aaron Paul Turner both of Sylacauga, AL.; two daughters, Robyne Lea Turner (Stanley) Ellis of Alpine, AL., Donna Sue Bice (Jason) Mann of Columbiana, AL.; seven grandchildren, Sarah Turner, Zachary Tarwater, Faithe Tarwater, Logan

Memorial messages may be sent to the family at

Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL is handling the arrangements.



