Funeral service for Mr. Robert Lee Green Sr., 84, will be held on Tuesday, June 4, at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Sylacauga, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Clifton Cook officiating. Burial to be held at Pine Gove Church Cemetery, Sylacauga.
Visitation will be held Monday, 1- 8 p.m., at Funeral Home.
Mr. Green departed his life on May 25, 2019 at his residence, Sylacauga.
He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving wife, Hertha S. Green of Sylacauga; Daughter's: Cassandra (Julius) Tyson of Cleveland, OH; Diane Green of New York; Peggy Pope and Pamela Norris both of Sylacauga; one son, Anthony Green of Sylacauga; two brothers, Adisa Ajamu (Ramona) of Hampton, VA; and Jeremiah Green of Bellaire, OH; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visit communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences.
Community Funeral Home will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on June 2, 2019