Robert Lynn MacLeroy
Funeral services for Mr. Robert Lynn MacLeroy will be Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel with Rev. Don Grice officiating. Burial will follow in Childersburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. He is survived by his wife, Gerri Tyler MacLeroy; son, Rod MacLeroy and wife Kippy of Sylacauga; daughter, Candy MacLeroy Blackmon and husband Allen of Childersburg; brother, Leonard MacLeroy and wife Tammy of Childersburg; sister, Molly Bearden and husband Terry of Alpine; seven grandchildren, Austin MacLeroy, Zalyn MacLeroy, Steven MacLeroy, Connor Hendrick, Caleb Hendrick, Matthew Hendrick and Hannah Mitchell and four great-grandchildren. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Lola MacLeroy. Pallbearers will be Charlie Loyd, Billy Ray Loyd, Paul Loyd, Curtis Liveoak, Eric MacLeroy, and Brian Newman. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com. Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the service.

Published in The Daily Home on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
MAY
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
2562454361
